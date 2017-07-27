Blackfoot man to be inducted into Idaho PRCA

Harry Hamilton, a Blackfoot native, will be inducted into the Idaho Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) this weekend in Twin Falls. The induction ceremony and cowboy/cowgirl reunion takes place at Canyon Crest Event and Dining Center, 3230 Canyon Crest Dr. in Twin Falls on Friday, July 28. A "meet and greet" for the inductees begins at 5 p.m., plus dinner and inductions on Saturday, July 29.

Hamilton is being recognized for his work as a PRCA Gold Card pickup man. Hamilton will celebrate his 80th birthday on Monday, July 31.

He has two daughters—Jackie and Gerry—five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

