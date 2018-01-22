Blackfoot man sentenced for death of 18-month old child

Jesus Adan Castillo, 23, of Blackfoot was sentenced on Monday to a unified sentence of 45 years—15-years fixed and 30-years indeterminate. He was sentenced for the first degree murder in the death of 18-month-old Zachary Seth Tendoy. The child died March 25, 2017.

Castillo appeared before Seventh Judicial District Judge Dane Watkins Jr.

The Tendoy family and Castillo's family were present in the courtroom. The sentencing was very emotional; family members expressed their grief with cries and tears when the explanation was given about the how the child died.

Speaking at the hearing, Velma McCrary, Zachary's great-grandmother, said, "A huge part of life (has been taken) out of our family's hearts. We were told he fell out of his playpen onto a bed frame; we didn't know how hurt he was. Everyone was in disbelief. Binx (Zachary) was covered with bruises and stitches; we are heartbroken without a way to repair it. We are trying to pick up the pieces."

Speaking to Castillo, McCrary said, "I forgive you for the terrible thing that happened."

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson explained the circumstances of the death of Zachary. (The child was injured on March 23, and died on March 25, 2017.)

