Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course names winners of Two Lady Tournament

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - A total of 24 ladies teed it up in the annual Two Lady Tournament at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course Saturday, July 8. When the divots were replaced and the play had completed and scored had been tallied, seven of the 12 teams who participated received awards from golf pro Mike Dayley.

"We had a good turnout, especially when we had to move the tournament up a couple of weeks," Dayley said. "The weather was great, although a little hot and the play was very good."

Leading the scoring was the net score champions, Carolyn Hartman and Teresa Perkins who came in with a score of 51.25 to take the top honors.

