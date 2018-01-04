Blackfoot Murals Catch The Eye

Businesses in downtown Blackfoot have been getting a facelift.

New murals have been painted on the exteriors of several businesses, including Downtown Bread Co., Pappy's Premium Ice Cream and Country Kitchen, the Tumbleweed Saloon, the Corner Bar, the Idaho Youth Ranch, Spiffy'z, and Collecting Americana.

The majority of these murals have been painted by Rexburg-based artist Jon Hanley.

"I started doing these murals last July," Hanley said. "My wife Angela and I have contracted with the City of Blackfoot to do these murals. Each one takes approximately a week and a half each to paint. We have done seven and are currently working on a new mural, which will depict the construction history of Blackfoot and will be placed on the exterior of the Heartland Real Estate building.

