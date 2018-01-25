Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Poplar Street Closure and rezoning requests

A petition and a proposal were presented to the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday evening.

The proposal was from Bingham Memorial Hospital and was introduced by Jeff Daniels, the CEO emeritus. The technical details were explained to the commission by Mitchell Greer of RMES, the engineering firm hired for the hospital for the traffic study and street redesign.

The hospital would like the city to vacate Poplar street, which would then be closed to vehicle traffic in front of the hospital and medical office building. It would then be redesigned to maximize pedestrian safety. The number of pedestrians crossing Poplar is high. Daniels said that there were over 100,000 visits to the hospital's facilities every year. This number includes 11,000 ER visitors.

The hospital building is on the east side of Poplar and the medical office building and dialysis facility are on the west side of the street. Since 2015, the hospital has been working on ways to improve the safety of visitors and staff who travel between the hospital's buildings on both side of the street. Their concerns over safety are heightened, Daniels explained, because some of those pedestrians are patients who may not be be able to move well or fast when confronted with traffic.

The hospital hired the engineering firm RMES to help them to solve their safety concerns on Poplar. RMES has done detailed studies of the traffic in and around the hospital campus. Based on their results, they have produced a redesign of Poplar that involves closing the street to through-traffic in front of the hospital and office building, and converting that portion of the street to a pedestrian-only zone.

The hospital's proposal does include retaining the drop-off area to the main building entrance on Poplar. "The main flow of traffic then be around the back (of the office building) but slowed down to parking lot speeds," explained Greer.

Emergency vehicles would still be able to travel across the non-vehicle zone through the middle of the hospital campus if necessary. "(The proposed design) is not like a road but emergency services — they will still have access," Greer said.

The hospital has purchased most of the residences along Poplar and the east side of Spruce street. The residences on Spruce are being torn down and the lots will be converted to parking, which will help the current cramped parking situation. The three homes on Poplar still in private hands. These homes will not be along the part of the street closed to vehicles. Snow removal and utilities for these residences would be maintained under the hospital's proposal.

At the conclusion of the hospital's presentation, Commissioner Connie Jamison said: "I appreciate that you are addressing the safety issue in your proposal."

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to hold a public hearing on the hospital's proposal on Feb. 27, the last tuesday of the month.

The other major business on the agenda was a petition for residential rezoning. Mervin Dolan presented the petition from the residents of the neighborhood east of Hwy 91 between Bridge and Gifford streets. The area is currently zoned R-3, for high-density multi-unit use.

"During the last decade, several duplexes and fourplexes have been built in the neighborhood that have not been well maintained," reported Kurt Hibbert, during the discussion after the petition was presented. Hibbert is the Director of Planning and Zoning for the City. Prior to the construction of multi-residence units, most of the buildings in the neighborhood were single-family homes. The petitioners would like the zoning to be changed to R-1, to restrict future construction in the neighborhood to single-family residences.

The commission moved to discuss the petition at an upcoming work meeting before holding public hearing.