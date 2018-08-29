Blackfoot Planning & Zoning meeting

The City of Blackfoot Planing and Zoning (P&Z) Commission met on Tuesday evening to consider three items.

A day care use permit was renewed for the Lucky Duck Child Care on N. Shilling.

The Harris Estates development application was tabled.

The Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center plan was presented for building its new school facility and moving its students out of their current locations.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.