Blackfoot police tagging vehicles

From the City of Blackfoot Facebook page .......

With additional snow expected on Wednesday, the City Officers are being proactive in trying to identify inoperable vehicles that are parked on the streets. As such, our officers are enforcing City Code 7-4-7 stating that 'No person shall park any vehicle upon any street, alley or public property for a period of 48 hours or longer (2003 Code § 10-11-07).'

One of our issues with snow remove last winter was due to many inoperable vechiles that remained on streets throughout multiple storms, restricting the aiblity for our Street Department to adequately clean roadways.

No tickets have been issued and no vehicles have been towed; Officers are simply tagging vehicles to ensure that owners move them.

During snowstorms, plowing updates will be provided on Facebook.