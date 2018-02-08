Blackfoot police train trainers

The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a "train the trainer" program on Monday, Feb. 12 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. The attendees will learn how to instruct others on how to respond during shooting events.

The class is called "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events" (CRASE), and it is designed and built on the "avoid, deny, defend" strategy developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training organization (ALERRT) in 2004.

ALERRT is part of Texas State University and provides training on how to respond to shooting events nationwide.

The four-hour course is designed primarily for law enforcement officers, emergency medical responders and firefighters; however, personnel from schools or libraries are welcome since the training can help such organizations in their own contingency planning for shooting events.

"We have people coming from as far as Coal Strip, Mont. and Napolean, N.D.," said Capt. Scott Gay of the BPD.

The class on Monday is already full with 70 people signed up. Three are from the BPD and two from the Bingham County Sheriff's Department. There will be 42 law enforcement officers and 15 EMS personnel. Staff from Blackfoot and Snake River High Schools will also attend.

"The training is useful for anyone who needs to plan or prepare for shooting events," Gay said. "But only law enforcement can become trainers."

The CRASE course certifies law enforcement officers as instructors. After the training, they can then go out into their communities and teach strategies for surviving active shooter events.

"We are excited that we can give the CRASE course and train law enforcement in this tool that they can then take to the public," he said.