Blackfoot Police Warn of Phone Scam

The Blackfoot Police Department wants to alert the public of a recent scam. The BPD has recently received complaints of fraudulent phone calls reported by members of the community. Callers have contacted local individuals claiming to be detectives with local law enforcement agencies. They allege that there is an outstanding warrant for the person called. The offense on the alleged warrant is for not attending a federal grand jury. Then they demand that a fee be paid for missing the grand jury and threaten legal consequences for not doing so. These callers may have enough information to sound legitimate — but they are not.

Capt. Scott Gay of the BPD wants people to know that this is a scam. Do not provide these callers with any personal information. Do not make any financial arrangements with them.

Neither the Blackfoot police nor any other law enforcement agency will call the public to collect fees or fines. "That's not us — we don't do collections," Gay related. The best course of action is to hang up on the these callers. If you have caller ID, make a note of the scam phone number and provide it to the police or share it on the phone-scam post on the Blackfoot Police Department Facebook page.

Gay also would like to warn the public of another phone scam reported recently. In this case, the fraudulent callers claim to be from the Idaho Power Company and threaten to cut off power if an outstanding bill or defective meter fee is not paid immediately over the phone. This is also a scam.

Employees of Idaho Power do not demand immediate payment of customers, require payment for a defective meter or insist on same-day payment using pre-paid cards. If you ever question any caller claiming to represent Idaho Power, do not release personal information or make any payment arrangement. Hang up and call Idaho Power directly at 1-800-488-6151.