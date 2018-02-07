Blackfoot pool to stay open for now

Mayor Marc Carroll made his recommendations for the fate of Blackfoot's pool on Tuesday evening at the City Council meeting. He suggested that it be kept open. The moneys to fund it will continue to come from the existing parks and recreation budget until the end of the 2018 fiscal year, which ends in September.

The fate of the pool after than is still uncertain. This is due to an issue with the federal regulations that apply to the building and its use. The money to build the pool came from a federal grant. Because of the wording of the government regulations, closing the facility might cause the loss of all federal funding to the City in a worst case scenario.

"If we had assurances from the feds that they won't hold out feet to the fire if we closed the pool," Carroll said, "then we could safely say 'sayonara, pool' if we needed to."

Because the wording in the regulations is vague, the mayor and city attorney will be researching the possible consequences of the closure option over the next few months. Then they will report back to the City Council as to the possible consequences to Blackfoot's federal funding if the facility was closed.

"If we lost our federal funding, we might as well lock the door to city hall because we would be done with that money," explained Carroll.

"We would like to tell the federal government that we could do without their money and get them out of our business," said city councilman Christopher Jensen, but unfortunately that just isn't an option for us right now. We have contracts with the federal government that we must abide by or face the consequences."

The presentation on the pool was made by Jeanette Spears, the aquatics manager for the City. She reviewed the City's options, which are to do nothing, to close it, to put another bond measure on the ballot for voters to approve, or to replace the facility. The estimated cost of a new pool is around $8 million.

In the short term, the City has addressed all the immediate problems that might impact patron safety. All of the corroded hangers in the ceiling were replaced in January. The mounting brackets for the hangers were found to be uncorroded and in near-new condition underneath the ceiling material. The ceiling itself was tested for mold and the results are negative — there is no mold problem. The pool staff rebuilt the water filters and installed gratings over tripping hazards. The fluctuation problems with the water circulation flow have also been fixed and the water flow is now a steady 450 gallons per minute. A pump will be replaced in the next two weeks and the electrical system should be regrounded this month.

The City also ordered and has now reviewed an engineering report on the condition of the pool. The new engineering study was performed by Keller Associates, which is the firm that did the inspection of the pool in 2016. The new report looked whether there were any new problems since 2016. The results were that there is no new significant deterioration in the pool's condition.

"Nothing major has changed other than the ongoing deterioration expected for that kind of building," said Colter Hollingshead of Keller Associates, who was at the meeting to answer any questions on the report.

The current annual maintenance budget for the pool is $18,000 according to Spears. The recent repairs have cost $15,592.99. In addition to $9,000 spent in during the Fall, this amount is over the maintenance budget. Scott Hays, the Parks and Recreation department head was also at the meeting. He said that the money could be moved from other parts of the budget that are currently underspent.

Spears mentioned further high-priority repairs for which there is no budget: replacement of the overhead lights at $12,500, moving an electrical service panel from where it can be flooded at $25,000, replacing the inoperable dehumidifier at $16,500 and replacing the controller on the boiler at $4500. These repairs did not include the replacement of the ceiling insulation, at an estimated $260,000 to $280,000. Also mentioned were the removal of the vinyl floor covering and resurfacing the floor and replacing the liner. The cost of a new liner is approximately $20,000. The lifetime of a liner is 20 years and the current liner is more than 25 years.

The mayor wants to form a new pool committee, especially to explore other funding sources not yet explored. The previous committee was focused on the bond measure. "Failing the first bond measure by only 16 votes followed by the low voter turn-out (when the second was voted on) — it's maddening," commented councilman Layne Gardner. The delay in coming to a final resolution and the new committee suggestion were not without contention. "I feel like we keep kicking this can down the road," said Councilman Jan Simpson, "we need to come to a decision."

"We are being held accountable for the mistakes of the last 40 years, for not doing any preventative maintenance ever," commented Carroll.

Pool patrons visited the pool over 20,000 times in the 2016, the first year that attendance was ever recorded. For reasons that are unknown, use has fallen by two-thirds this fiscal year in comparison. The mayor speculated before the meeting that the coverage of the maintenance problems and the unappealing look of the ceiling may be a factor.

Public commentary on the ultimate fate of the facility is mixed. Serrina Slay remarked: "I don't live within the city limits so my vote doesn't matter but as a member of this community I'm worried if the pool is not either repaired or replaced we are leaving the community with one less reason for new business to want to come in. I really don't see much for the younger generation to do around the area."

Mike Krehbiel commented: "The pool needs to be run like a business — not like just another government entity. As a business owner, I am required to spend within my income. Raising the admission cost is not going to fix the problem —that will just bring less people in to use it. Find a way to bring in more business and cut costs: that's what the local businesses have to do or they join the growing number of businesses that have recently had to close there doors"