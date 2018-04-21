Blackfoot rebounds with double header win over Pocatello

With the sour taste of a loss still in their mouths, the gritty Blackfoot Broncos packed up their bats and gloves and headed south to Pocatello intent to make amends for what had to be a stinging loss. They were able to rely on some more solid pitching and then threw in some hitting to boot and they came away with a pair of hard fought wins over the Pocatello Indians. The Broncos had to go a couple of extra innings in the first game before they were rewarded with an 11-9 win, and then rode the two hit pitching of Cayden Cornell to down the Indians by a 3-1 final in the night cap.

