Blackfoot Requests Public Input on RV Park Grant Application

The City of Blackfoot is applying for funds to improve the existing RV park near the baseball complex. Blackfoot is seeking a grant for this purpose through the Recreational Vehicle Program of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. As part of the grant application, the city is required to obtain public comments on the proposed RV park improvements.

The city's RV park opened in May 2016 and has seen steady use ever since. The 18-space park was developed with help from an initial grant from the Recreational Vehicle Program. Each RV space can provide both water and power to visiting recreational vehicles.

RV spaces 8 through 17 are along the west side of the baseball complex parking lot. Unfortunately, the area between these RV spaces and the Blackfoot Parks & Recreation building has no grass. It is covered with dirt and weeds which deters RVs from camping in the adjacent RV spaces.

The city is seeking the Recreation Vehicle Program grant money to improve the lot between RV spaces 8 through 17 and the Parks & Recreation building. The improvements that the city wants to add include new sod, a sprinkler system, eight shade trees and six picnic tables. These improvements will encourage more usage of the new RV park and will greatly add to the visual appeal of the area. The addition of the picnic tables and shade trees will also convert an empty and currently-useless lot into space that can be used by the public.

The City of Blackfoot needs to receive public comments on the proposed RV park improvements before Friday, January 19. To submit comments, please contact the City Treasurer and Grant Administrator, Holly Powell, at (208) 785-8600, extension 9. Comments can also be emailed to hpowell@cityofblackfoot.org or left on the city's Facebook page.