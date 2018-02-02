Blackfoot Resident in Firefighter Stair Climbing Competition

A team of four firefighters from the INL are participating this year in the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle on March 11, 2018. Blackfoot resident Jennifer Porter is one of the team.

According to the Scott Safety Corporation, which sponsors the event, the firefighter stairclimb is an annual fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The event is now in its 27th year. Individuals and teams of firefighters compete to climb the stairs to the top of the 76-story Columbia Center. The center is the tallest building in Seattle and the state of Washington; it is also the fourth tallest on the west coast.

Porter has been practicing five days a week for the competition in her full firefighting equipment. She works-out twice a week at the INL and at Rise gym in Blackfoot on the other three days.

"Each member of the INL team has a personal goal of raising at least $300," commented Porter. Rise gym has Porter's fundraising information posted prominently in the work-out areas and they also have Porter's jar for donations at the front desk. "Rise has been really good to me and very supportive of my fundraising," Porter explained. "It is an honor to be a firefighter and an honor to climb for those impacted by blood cancers."

The other members of the INL team are Edgard Kotrina, Carey Thomas and Nichelle Labrum. Besides working at the INL, Labrum is also a yoga instructor. For her fundraising, she has been offering yoga classes for donations from attendees.

As a team, the INL firefighters are holding two fundraisers, one at the Sandtrap in Pocatello on Thursday, Feb. 22 and one at the Firehouse Grill in Idaho Falls on Monday, Feb. 26.

Porter is a veteran firefighter and EMT. She started as a volunteer in Leadore in 2004. She also volunteered in Blackfoot. She began working at the fire department at the INL ten years ago.

At the stair climb event, the competitors must climb the stairs wearing a full firefighting kit, including helmet, protective suit and boots plus a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). The SCBA is made up of an air tank, harness, regulator, air hoses and full-face mask. During the competition, the firefighters are restricted to breathing using only the SCBA.

Porter practices at Rise Gym in her full kit. The SCBA alone weighs 30 pounds. Combined with the other gear, Porter's equipment weighs over 50 pounds.You can only see her nose and eyes through the faceplate of breathing mask. The regulator on the SCBA beeps regularly as Porter draws down on the air supply in the tank while she is using the stair machine.

Porter is participating in the stair climb in honor of her brother Kyle, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma of the bone marrow two years ago. "Every step we take is symbolic of the climb taken by all those with leukemia and lymphoma," Porter said, referring to the stairs the firefighters climb during the competition.

The Blackfoot Fire Department is also sending two to the Scott Stairclimb event. They are Travis Falter and Tyler Wise. The Blackfoot firefighters hope to announce their fundraiser in the upcoming week.