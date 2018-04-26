Blackfoot rezoning moves forward

The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission met on Tuesday to hear public testimony and consider the revised transitional zoning proposal for the "State Block" neighborhood, which is mostly east of Hwy. 91 and north of Bridge Street. The commission voted to recommend the revised proposal to the City Council.

The revised re-zoning proposal creates multi-unit and double-unit zones to transition between the commercial area between Bridge and Judicial Streets and new single-residence zone at the north end of the State Block.

In January, residents of this neighborhood presented the P&Z Commission a petition to have their zoning changed from multi-unit residences (R-3) to single-family residences (R-1). The Commission held a public hearing on the proposal on March 27. As a result of the hearing, the Commission directed Blackfoot Director of Planning and Zoning, Kurt Hibbert, to draft a modified proposal. The revision would include zones of transition between the commercial area between Bridge and Judicial Streets and the proposed single-family residence portion of the neighborhood.

A second public hearing on the revised transitional zoning proposal was held on Tuesday evening. "It was very polite and respectful testimony," said Hibbert about the hearing. "There was one person who spoke against the revised proposal and one who was neutral but had several well-considered suggestions."

The P&Z commissioners voted to recommend the revised proposal to the City Council. The Council meeting on May 1 is the earliest that the proposal may be considered.