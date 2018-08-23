Blackfoot school board talks goals

The trustees of the Blackfoot school board held an hour work meeting to discuss setting and meeting goals for the upcoming school year. Their regular monthly meeting was held after the work meeting concluding.

Meeting highlights include the completion of secure access for all the school in the district, an enrollment of 61 students in the Ridge Crest all-day kindergarten program, and resurfacing the playground at Fort Hall Elementary.

