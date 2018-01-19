Blackfoot school superintendent contract extended

The Blackfoot District School Board met behind closed doors in executive session on Thursday evening, Jan. 18 to evaluate the district's superintendent, Brian Kress. The executive session began at 7:45 p.m. It was still going at 9 p.m. as indicated by the lights on in the board room and the trustees' cars in the district office parking lot.

After the conclusion of the executive session, the board voted to extend Reese's contract by two years.

The superintendent's current contract was originally projected to run through the end of the 2018-2019 school year. The extension moved the termination date of his current contract to the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

When asked how he felt at the extension of his contract, Kress said: "I am very pleased that the school board trusts me to lead the district and supports my endeavors to help the community and district reach their fullest potential."