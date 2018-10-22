Blackfoot schools gallop through audit

The Blackfoot School District received the report on their first financial audit since wiping out the $1.4 million deficit from five years ago. The audit report was reviewed in detail by school superintendent Brian Kress at the school board’s October meeting last Thursday.

The district’s financial recovery was announced just last month, but since the audit was still in progress, no detailed monetary figures were available before now.

Though the district finished the 2017-18 school year with an ending balance of just $56,334 in the general maintenance and operations (M&O) funds, this is the first positive balance after years of austerity.

