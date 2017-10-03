Blackfoot sends seniors out in style

BLACKFOOT - Monday night was a night of celebration as the Blackfoot Broncos soccer team desired to send their seniors off on a winning note. Winning is something that has been a way of life for this group of student athletes and they have performed admirably from day one this season. Many times, senior nights don't turn out the way they were scripted, but this time around was not one of those times. The Broncos came in with a 12-0 record and faced an overmatched Pocatello team that wasn't helped by the early departure of a starter due to a red card from the officials. When the whistle sounded to end the contest, it was all Broncos as they scored six goals to take the game by a final of 6-0.

