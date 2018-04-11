Blackfoot sidewalk repair on Bridge Street

The City of Blackfoot will begin work this week, weather permitting, to repair the damaged sidewalk downtown on Bridge Street between Ash Street and Broadway. The repairs will be on the north side of the street next to the Idaho Republican Building.

The sidewalk was damaged by honey locust trees. The City Council voted to remove those trees at their March 6 meeting. The City contracted with Intermountain Tree Service of Pocatello, who removed three honey locusts on April 10. One lane of Bridge Street was closed during day while the trees were cut down.

Blackfoot Public Works will begin the sidewalk repair project with the removal of the brickwork pavers that were disturbed by tree roots. City officials intends to rip out all the damaged concrete in front of the Idaho Republican Building. The building owners will pour new concrete to replace the damaged sidewalk.

The timing of this work will depend on when a concrete contractor can be scheduled. The removal of the old walkway will occur immediately before the new concrete is poured.

The honey locust trees will be replaced by large planters. The tenants of the Idaho Republican Building are contributing decorative plants for them.