Blackfoot Swimming Pool to open Monday

The Blackfoot Swimming Pool is expected to open on Monday, Oct. 2.

The pool has been closed since Monday, Aug. 21, for repairs. The cause of the repairs was due to a collapse of the main return line servicing the pool.

Blackfoot councilmen Chris Jensen said, "Rick Evans from Intermountain Diving Scuba and I went over every inch of the bottom of the pool with a leak detection tool about two weeks ago. The piping and pumps were examined. It was verified there a no leaks in any pipes and there was no rock in any pipe."

The pool was filled on Tuesday, Sept. 26. On Tuesday, the pool temperature was 66 degrees.

The hours of operation for the Fall/Winter Hours are:

Lap swim: Monday through Friday 5-11:30 a.m. and on Saturday from 6-11 a.m.

Open swim Monday, Wednesday, Friday 3:30-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Deep end aerobics will begin on 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Splash aerobics will be 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

With the exception of the 8:30 a.m. Splash class we charge a $5 entry fee to attend all classes.

(Entry into the 8:30 class is $3 plus $2 instruct for fee.)

The pool will not be open on Tuesday and Thursday evening. Pool will be closed on Sunday.

The pool is located on 960 S. Fisher St. in Blackfoot. To contact the pool, phone (208) 785-8625 or blackfootpool@gmail.com.