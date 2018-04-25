Blackfoot Tennis keeps rolling along

The Blackfoot Broncos Tennis team continues to roll along on the strength of the boys team who once again posted a winning afternoon, taking advantage of the Hillcrest Knights in a Tuesday afternoon battle in Blackfoot.

The boys used the strength of their doubles teams and the winning efforts of the mixed doubles teams to post a 5-1 victory over Hillcrest but the girls fell to Hillcrest by a final of 5-1.

