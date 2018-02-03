Blackfoot topples Grizzlies

The Blackfoot Broncos returned home on Friday to tackle the Skyline Grizzlies in an important High Country Conference matchup with seeding implications on the line. The Broncos played inspired game from the outset to build an early lead and maintained that lead throughout the contest.

The Broncos would hit buzzer beaters in each of the first three quarters on their way to an impressive 61-53 win over Skyline.

