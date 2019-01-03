Blackfoot's first baby of year is here

Blackfoot's first baby of the year is here. She is Preslie Jo King, daughter of Robert and Sammi King. She was born at 12:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at the Grove Creek Medical Center.
She weighed in at six pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long.
"We were hoping she would be born on January 1, but she was born 41 minutes late," her father, Robert King said.
Preslie has eight older siblings.

