Blackfoot's hottest summer ever

The summer of 2018 has seen 29 days of 90-plus degree heat so far, most of it after July 4. Regardless, this year is hardly one for the record books. Blackfoot's worst summer in over a hundred years of records was in 1919.

Weather records recorded at the Blackfoot Fire Department have been kept since 1895. There are some gaps but for the most part, it is one of the longest and most consistent records of weather conditions in Idaho.

What makes for a hot summer are a lot of days of sustained high temperatures. On that basis, twelve years qualify as the hottest on record for Blackfoot: 1919, 1936, 1942, 1946, 1953, 1960, 1961, 1966, 1988, 2006, 2013, and 2017. These years all have 40 or more of days where the heat reached 90 degrees or higher during the period from May 15 to September 15.

