Blackfoot's Hurst readies for state run

BLACKFOOT - Blackfoot senior Abby Hurst has been running seriously for about six years now, since she was in the sixth or seventh grade. She has done just about everything that you could ask a young harrier to do.

She has put in the time as a runner, logging mile after mile, year round of training, but she has always seemed to be in the shadow of somebody else.

The past couple of years, Hurst has had to settle for being the second best runner behind Michelle Pratt, who was not only the state cross country champion, but also won multiple state championships in the 800 and 1600 meter races.

