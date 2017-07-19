Blackfoot's Michelle Pratt making rapid recovery

SALT LAKE CITY - Former Blackfoot High School track and cross country star Michelle Pratt continues to make a remarkable recovery from injuries she received in an ATV accident over two weeks ago.

Pratt, who won six state championships in track and cross country fell nearly 300 feet down a cliff while riding an ATV in Utah with a passenger aboard. The passenger was her cousin who received only a broken leg in the fall and was released from the hospital the same day and Pratt were both taken to the hospital, originally in Provo. Pratt was later transferred to the University of Utah Hospital, where she has remained since the accident.

Pratt underwent a second angiogram on Tuesday and the results were very encouraging.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.