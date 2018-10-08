Blackfoot's new zoning map and design standards

The City of Blackfoot Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission will be holding two public hearings at its Tuesday, October 23 meeting at city hall. The hearings will be on Blackfoot's new zoning map and the city's proposed commercial design standards. To inspect the new map and the large-building commercial design standards, go to cityofblackfoot.org/ and click on the the link labeled MEETING AGENDAS. The files will be downloadable PDFs. Physical copies are also available for inspection at city hall.

