Blackfoot's parks department keeps city beautiful

The heart of Blackfoot's Parks and Recreation (P&R) Department is large white metal-sided garage. At the start of a typical work day, a large variety of pick ups, sprayer trucks, mowers, utility trailers and other grounds keeping equipment are often parked both inside and outside, getting ready to deploy for another day keeping Blackfoot's public spaces looking good.

The P&R staff trims the trees and bushes and mows the grass—all the grass—on all of the city's properties; however, they do a lot more than that.

The pool and the golf course are part of P&R though they have been covered in detail in articles that the Morning News has published earlier this year. This article concentrates on the other functions of the department.

Five department in one

"The pool, the golf course, the parks—they were all consolidated into one department when Scott Reese was mayor," said Scott Hays, who has been in charge of the department since 1995.

The cemetery is also part of P&R.

In terms of accounting and budget, P&R looks like five budgets rolled into one: parks, recreation, the cemetery, the golf course and the pool.

Putting the five in one department consolidates staff and saves money for the city. "It makes sense, for example, to have the cemetery under P&R with the fertilizer and the mowing and the tree trimming because we can share our resources with Phillip Meline, the sexton," Hays explained.

The consolidated P&R department puts all of the city's grounds keeping, landscaping and recreational facilities under one umbrella. It includes more than most people may know.

