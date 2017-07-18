Blessings Bags given

Bingham County Sheriff's Lt. Bryan Jorgensen receives some blessings bags from Diane Tauscher last Thursday. The blessing bags contain food stuffs, like juice, chicken noodle soup, crackers, applesauce and Vienna sausage, that are handed out to whomever needs them. One hundred blessing bags were made by women from Church Women United which is made up of women from five ecumenical churches who meet four times each year and do projects to benefit others. Blessings bags were given to food banks in Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls and Pocatello. In Blackfoot, blessings bags were given to the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry, Blackfoot Senior Citizens, Bingham Crisis Center. the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) and the Community Dinner Table.