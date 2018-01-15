Block contest at Shelley Library in February

The 19th annual Quilt Spectacular Open House will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 27 and 28, at the North Bingham County District Library, 197 W. Locust St., in Shelley.

The quilt show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Featured are quilts, quilt classes, a block contest and humanitarian effort.

Terry Anderson, one of the organizers said, “Teachers have been working for months to prepare samples for their classes. We have been collecting prizes for months; every person will receive a door prize or prize for their quilt blocks, should they so choose and it’s all free.”If people would like to enter the Block contest, the focus fabric can be purchased at the library for $1. Blocks can be either pierced or applique', using any pattern and, at least, some of the focus fabric. Enter up to two blocks per adult: 16-years or older.

To qualify, you must make sure your block measures 12 ½ inches. Label each block with your name and phone number, pinned to the back.

For the youth category: under 16. Make a 12 ½ inch block of y our choice, using any red, white and blue fabrics. Add a label to the back with your name, age and phone number. They will be displayed and names will be entered in a drawing to win these blocks.

Turn your block into the library any time before 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. Winners are by popular vote and will be awarded cash prizes.

