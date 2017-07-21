Blue Angels take flight this weekend in Idaho Falls

U. S. Navy Commander Frank Weisser flies jet number 5 of the Blue Angels. He and the rest of the team will perform Saturday and Sunday in Idaho Falls with the Blue Angels. Senior Petty Officer Zach Goodnight of the U.S. Navy is from Winchester, Idaho. His expertise is on the egress system of the Blue Angels. The egress system includes the ejection seat, emergency and utility equipment, oxygen, cabin pressurization and the environmental control system.Maj. Will Andreotta is the commander and pilot of the Heritage Flight team for the U.S. Air Force. He is flying a F-35, the fifth generation and most recent Stealth jet in the Air Force.Two F-35 Air Force jets make up the Heritage Flight team that will fly this weekend at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. Terry and Natalie Bergevin from Blackfoot head up the Experimental Aircraft Association of Eastern Idaho. The Bergevins and EAA members are part of the hospitality committee for the air show.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, July 21, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Pilots and planes from both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force were practicing on Thursday for the Extreme Blue Thunder air show that takes place this Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.
The mission of the Blue Angels and Heritage Flight is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force.
The gate opens at 9 a.m. at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport for the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show. The air show is from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate. Tickets for adults are $30 per person; children's tickets cost $15. Children (ages 5 and under) are free.
For the complete story, read the Saturday, July 22, edition of the Morning News.

Category: