Blue Thunder on the horizon

The Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show featuring world-renowned aerial performances by the U.S. military and top industry performers is just around the corner — July 22 and 23 to be exact

To ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for all attendees, air show organizers have developed some essential tips.

The air show is an open-seating environment. To ensure everyone has a great view of the performances, attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and small hand-held umbrellas.

Large canopy tents, beach umbrellas, or other pop-up shelters that can obstruct views or become airborne from the wind or jet wash are prohibited. There will be one large shade tent located in the center of the viewing area and two misting tents for attendees.

Outside food and beverages are not allowed inside the air show grounds. However, each attendee is allowed to bring one store-purchased, sealed water bottle up to 24-ounces.

Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase from multiple vendors, and attendees may enter and exit the air show grounds throughout the day.

