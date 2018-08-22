BMH employees give to local charities

The Bingham Health Care Foundation gave Dawn Enterprises $5,000 on Wednesday for its work with people with disabilities. From left are Norm Stanley, President of the Foundation; Donna Butler, administrator of Dawn Enterprises; and Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Memorial Hospital. Jackie Young, president of the Community Dinner Table board stands between Norm Stanley, President of the Bingham Health Care Foundation and Jack Erickson, CEO of Bingham Memorial Hospital. Josephine Thyberg and Scott Smith stand between Norm Stanley, President of the Bingham Health Care Foundation, and Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) and the Bingham Health Care Foundation presented three local Blackfoot charities with a total of $25,000 in donations on Wednesday.
The three charities are:
—Dawn Enterprises, Inc., that assists individuals of Southeastern Idaho with mental, physical or social disabilities in achieving independence through employment training, skill training, social development, or living enhancements up to each individual’s maximum capability. It received a check for $5,000.
—Community Dinner Table, Inc. (CDT), is a non-profit organization comprised of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Bingham County. It received a check for $7,500.
—Bingham Crisis Center provides advocacy, counseling, shelter, et cetera, at no charge to those affected by violence, abuse, and trauma. It received a check for $12,500.
