BMH employees give to local charities

Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) and the Bingham Health Care Foundation presented three local Blackfoot charities with a total of $25,000 in donations on Wednesday.

The three charities are:

—Dawn Enterprises, Inc., that assists individuals of Southeastern Idaho with mental, physical or social disabilities in achieving independence through employment training, skill training, social development, or living enhancements up to each individual’s maximum capability. It received a check for $5,000.

—Community Dinner Table, Inc. (CDT), is a non-profit organization comprised of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Bingham County. It received a check for $7,500.

—Bingham Crisis Center provides advocacy, counseling, shelter, et cetera, at no charge to those affected by violence, abuse, and trauma. It received a check for $12,500.

