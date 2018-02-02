BMH Skilled Center hair salon named to honor Norma Furniss

To honor Norma (Adams) Furniss for her nearly 50 years of volunteer service at Bingham Memorial's Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the hair salon was named "Norma's Beauty and Barber Shop."

Friday was also Furniss' 95th birthday. Dozens of family and friends turned out Feb. 2 to attend the surprise naming ceremony.

"I got started because of a friend of mine was going to volunteer and she asked me to volunteer with her," Furniss said. "We were both widows. She quit when she got married again and I stayed on. (I didn't remarry.) I enjoy hair, the volunteer ladies here and the staff."

She added, "I was almost a beautician. All I had to do was pay the tuition but I had five kids and decided I couldn't afford it. I like doing hair."

Speaking of the party, she said, "I just can't believe this. It makes it worth being 95."

