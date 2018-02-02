BMH Skilled Center hair salon named to honor Norma Furniss

Norma Furniss celebrated her 95th birthday on Friday at the Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. After nearly 50 years of volunteer service at the hair salon, the beauty shop was named 'Norma's Beauty and Barber Shop' in her honor.
To honor Norma (Adams) Furniss for her nearly 50 years of volunteer service at Bingham Memorial's Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the hair salon was named "Norma's Beauty and Barber Shop."
Friday was also Furniss' 95th birthday. Dozens of family and friends turned out Feb. 2 to attend the surprise naming ceremony.
"I got started because of a friend of mine was going to volunteer and she asked me to volunteer with her," Furniss said. "We were both widows. She quit when she got married again and I stayed on. (I didn't remarry.) I enjoy hair, the volunteer ladies here and the staff."
She added, "I was almost a beautician. All I had to do was pay the tuition but I had five kids and decided I couldn't afford it. I like doing hair."
Speaking of the party, she said, "I just can't believe this. It makes it worth being 95."
