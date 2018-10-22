Book fair and box tops

Ridge Crest Elementary School is holding a book fair for most of this week at the school, 800 Airport Road, in Blackfoot. The fair is open to the public.

Fiction and non-fiction for children and young adults will be available for sale.

"All of the books will be children or young adult genres or kid-oriented non-fiction," said Katie Luke, vice president of the Ridge Crest PTA.

The book fair hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The school is also running a box top fundraiser. Every box top turned in by a student or by Ridge Crest parents and patrons will earn the school money to pay for field trips and other student activities.

The deadline for turning in box tops will be Monday by the end of the school day. The list of eligible box tops is available at https://www.boxtops4education.com/earn/participating-products.