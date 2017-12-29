Bowers Collision offers free pick-up on New Year's Eve

Doug Bowers of Bowers Collision in Blackfoot is offering free pick-up service for people and their vehicle if they have partied hardy on New Year's Eve. 'This is the fifth or seventh year we have offered this service to help keep people safe,' Bowers said. 'People need to contact us before the cops call us.' This service is offered for people in Blackfoot only. It is available from about 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, through 2 a.m. on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. Contact the shop at (208) 785-9676.