Boy Scout organizes blood drive for this Saturday

Boy Scout Gabe Phelps got his idea for his Eagle Scout project during the hurricanes this last September. When the American Red Cross appealed for blood donations, he decided he would organize a blood drive; and when the people of Puerto Rica continued to require aid, he put his decision into action.

He contacted the Red Cross to bring them to Blackfoot. He scheduled the blood drive personnel, found a location for the event and had flyers made up, which he distributed throughout the Blackfoot area. The blood drive Phelps has organized will be held this Saturday, Feb. 3.

"Please let people know that the location is different from the flyer I made," Phelps said. "We had to move since I had the flyers made." The new location for Saturday's blood drive is the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center at 2801 Hunters Loop. The blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We need just a couple more people to sign-up for this Saturday," Phelps said. While donors can walk in, Phelps explained that making an appointment is better. When donors arrive on a schedule, waiting is kept to a minimum and the work flow is smoother for the volunteers who do the work drawing blood. There are 35 appointments available; approximately two-thirds are already filled. "I've been in scouts for as long as I can remember," Phelps said. He joined the cub scouts when he was in kindergarten and he's been a member of troop 262 ever since. He is now 15 and a sophomore at Blackfoot High School. Completing his blood drive project will help him become an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement for youths in scouting.

Saturday's blood drive is not Phelps' first attempt to complete an eagle-scout project. He tried to pursue a project constructing bird boxes in conjunction with the National Forest Service by the person he was working with didn't follow through and the project stalled. "It was a disappointment," Phelps commented.

An appointment can be made to give blood this Saturday on the Red Cross blood donation website at www.redcrossblood.org. The location listed on the Red Cross website is for the original blood drive site, which has since been moved to the charter school K-4 building on Hunters Loop. Donors can also call Phelps directly to make an appointment at 208-690-1858.