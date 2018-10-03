Brake for Breakfast at BMH popular

It was a fun morning as motorists drove through the Poplar Street entrance of Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) to pick up a free breakfast along with a breast cancer awareness information packet.

BMH handed out 5,000 breakfast bags on Wednesday morning.

Volunteers arrived in the hospital cafeteria at 4 a.m. to put the bags together. The bags were handed out starting at 6:20 a.m.

"The first person who received a bag was a breast cancer survivor," Hannah Goulding of BMR public relations, said. "She was invited to come into the hospital to greet everyone which she did."

"What a wonderful thing for the community," Jake Erickson, CEO of BMH, said. "Cars were lined up early to get a free breakfast. They also received information about breast cancer awareness, screenings and mammograms. These tests really do save lives."

