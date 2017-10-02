Brake for Breakfast on Wednesday at BMH

To celebrate good health and prevention, Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) is holding its annual Brake for Breakfast. This free breakfast will be handed out from 7-9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in front of the hospital at 98 Poplar St.

This annual tradition is in recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Between 4,000 and 5,000 breakfasts will be handed out on Wednesday.

As BMH stated, "Women on their way to work, out running errands, or after dropping their kids off at school can brake directly in front of our hospital and pick-up a free breakfast, women's health information, and pink gifts."

