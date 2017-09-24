Brees, Idaho stand for the National Anthem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Brees stood on the sideline for the national anthem, his hand firmly over his heart while nearly a dozen Saints teammates sat behind him on the bench in protest of recent remarks made by President Donald Trump.

Brees began his post-game news conference Sunday by saying that he didn't agree with Pres. Donald Trump's recent comments about NFL players, calling them "unbecoming of the office of the President of the United States." He also admitted there is inequality and racism in the United States.

But the 17-year NFL veteran said he doesn't believe sitting for the anthem to protest those concerns is appropriate.

"I will always feel that if you are an American the national anthem is an opportunity for us all to stand up together, to be unified and show respect for our country and to show respect for what it stands for," Brees said.

Pres. Trump said Friday when NFL owners see players disrespecting the flag they should say "get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired."

Brees has previously stated that while he agreed with Colin Kaepernick's reasoning for protesting racial injustices, he didn't believe in the method of that protest, which including kneeling for the anthem.

Read the entire article in the Sept. 25 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News