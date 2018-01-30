Bronco youth movement successful

The past two years have been a trying experience for the fans of the Blackfoot Lady Broncos basketball team. At times, there were five sophomores on the floor and they were struggling to gather an identity of who they were and what they were going to be.

A year later, Coach Courtnei Smith has taken the same group of girls and added a senior in Jordyn Haxby, a freshman in Tenleigh Smith who has taken over the point guard duties and thrown in a sophomore in Kristen Thomas to give the team more length on the defensive end and suddenly, the Lady Broncos are contenders for a berth at the state tournament in Boise Feb. 15-17.

Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Morning News.