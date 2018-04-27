Broncos baseball drop heartbreaker

It was one of those kind of games that keeps your blood pumping, goose bumps on your arms and involved from pitch to pitch. It was one of those kind of games that you expect from two teams battling to nail down a top seed in the upcoming district tournament. It was number one vs. number three and neither team wanted to give in. It was one of those games that the immortals like Ernie Banks or Joe DiMaggio would have loved to be part of. It was a game that started at 4 in the afternoon and lasted past 7 p.m. in the evening and went 11 innings in all, before the Idaho Falls Tigers pushed a run across home plate for a hard fought win over the Blackfoot Broncos.

The final score may have been 5-4, but the game featured a little bit of everything, including coaches arguing calls with umpires, players making incredible plays in the field and there were some of those other kinds of plays, where you expect the player to make the play and a miscue ensues. In all, it was just a good game of baseball on a fine spring afternoon and it is one that neither team deserved to lose and both probably deserved to win. It is the kind of a game that both teams will improve off of and that the fans who witnessed it, will remember for the rest of the season as one of the best high school games that will be played this season.

