Broncos capture senior night in volleyball

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos came into Thursday's action in volleyball all set to honor the two seniors on the team, Hailey Pearson and Brenna Johnson for their years of service on the court. The Broncos have been a team in 2017 that has relied on the underclassmen, who have at times overshadowed the seniors, but this was the seniors night and they showed just how much they have meant to the team.

The Broncos stormed to a 2-0 lead on the visiting Preston Indians, on their way to a win on the night as the regular season came to an end. In the end, the Broncos won the match 3-2 with game scores of 25-20, 25-23,18-25, 23-25 and 17-15.

