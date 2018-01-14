Broncos down Trojans for season sweep

BLACKFOOT - Back in early December, Dec. 7 to be exact, the Blackfoot Broncos got their first win of the 2017-18 season and it came at the hands of the Rigby Trojans on Rigby's home floor.

That game showed that the Broncos could play a little defense when they needed to and although the score was in the 60's, it was defense down the stretch against a bigger and arguably stronger team that propelled the men in green to their first win of the season.

On Saturday night, it was defense once again that propelled the Broncos to a victory and again it was against Rigby, only this time it was defense from start to finish. This time the score was in the 40's and the Broncos would prevail by a final of 47-38.

