Broncos drop conference tilt to Tigers

When two teams meet on the court to settle things the old fashioned way, you want them to play their best and may the best team win. On Friday night, the Blackfoot Broncos and the Idaho Falls Tigers, a pair of teams who have each won four games on the season and were looking for that one win to give them an identity in the High Country Conference. What transpired was anything but an identifying win.

The Tigers did more of the little things, used some miscues by the Broncos and were able to take advantage of superior size inside to down the Broncos in Blackfoot by a final score of 58-47 to earn their fifth win of the season.

