Broncos drop game to Bonneville

It has been anything but a consistent beginning to the season for the Blackfoot Broncos baseball team. They have beaten teams they shouldn't have and lost to teams that they should have beaten. There have also been some impressive days and some not so impressive days.

Monday would have to be classified as one of those days where the Broncos probably should have been much more competitive than what turned out to be. When things were done, the Broncos had fallen to the Bonneville Bees by a final of 8-0, getting only two hits in the contest, and giving up five errors, which only made things worse than they should have been.

