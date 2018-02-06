Broncos drop season finale to Pocatello

The Blackfoot Broncos, relegated to the left side of the bracket by the Preston Indians, found that another group of Indians, this time from Pocatello, could be just a difficult to defeat, even with home court advantage.

The Broncos, playing inspired and aggressive basketball throughout the contest, built a five point lead in the first half, only to see it evaporate and then a four point lead late in the contest, only to see Destiny Harris sink an eight footer as time expired to send the Broncos home for the season with a 38-36 win in Blackfoot.

