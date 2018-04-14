Broncos drop Trojans in baseball

Earlier this week, the Blackfoot Broncos took to the road to do battle in Idaho Falls against the Skyline Grizzlies. Despite having handled the Grizzlies 5-0 in their previous meeting, the Broncos came out timid and dropped a double header to the home standing Grizzlies.

Friday, the very same Broncos shook off that double dip loss and did everything you could have asked of a team. They struck early, they scored late, they hit the ball in situations you would want a good team to hit in and they played defense and got good pitching. They looked every bit the part of a contending ball club and easily handled the 5A Rigby Trojans by the final of 8-2.

