Broncos drop two Legion games to Idaho Falls

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Broncos were riding a five game winning streak as they headed north to take on the Idaho Falls AA American Legion team.

That winning streak quickly came to an end at the hands of Idaho Falls, who registered two 13-3 wins over the Broncos.

Things started great for the Broncos who scored in the top of the first inning of the first game, but things quickly came unravelled for the Broncos.

With an inconsistent strike zone presented to the Broncos pitchers, the Idaho Falls team put up a 12 run first inning of their own and were in control from that point on.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.