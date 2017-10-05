Broncos finish regular season at 14-0

POCATELLO - The traditional rivalry between the Blackfoot Broncos and the Century Diamondbacks took center stage on Wednesday as the regular season was ready to come to a close for both teams before they head into the district tournament which begins on Saturday.

At stake, the Broncos undefeated record, which entering the game stood at 13-0. The Broncos had already downed the Diamondbacks on their home pitch a month ago and the Diamondbacks were ready for a measure of revenge.

When the dust settled and the hotly contested game came to an end, the Broncos would have secured a 4-2 win and a perfect 14-0 regular season.

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.